Saturday 4th of February 2017, 03:40 CET
Ukraine and Turkey to establish free-trade zone
April 5, 2004
Pravda

 Posted by HW on February 4, 2017

Agreement
Ukraine plans to sign an agreement with Turkey this year on the establishment of a free-trade zone, according to the press office of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers. As reported by a Rosbalt correspondent, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Ukrainian Prime Minister Victor Yanukovich and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trade double
The Turkish prime minister said his government is currently working on a proposed agreement, and both sides expressed the hope that following the signing of the document, bilateral trade between Turkey and Ukraine will double. 'For that to happen, the most important thing is to remove the barriers standing in the way of business,' said Yanukovich.
 
Countries:
 
Persons:
Yanukovich, Viktor (M) Politician Ukraine
 
Related topic(s):
